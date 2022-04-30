Monday

The Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (SSBA) has announced they will start refusing certain domestic abuse cases in the midst of a legal aid dispute.

Members of the association will be refusing cases where section one of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 is alleged.

This section aims to tackle coercive control in abusive relationships.

The SSBA has said these cases “are inherently complex and involve significantly more work than most summary cases”.

Tuesday

We took a look through the history books to find out more about Bloody Mackenzie, and the Edinburgh graveyard where his spirit roams.

A ‘mismanaged’ Edinburgh nightclub has narrowly avoided having its licence removed after police said staff failed to take action against excessive drinking, drug use and violence whilst employing unqualified bouncers.

A former SNP councillor sexually assaulted a colleague in the back of a taxi following a party fundraising event, a court heard.

Lewis Ritchie, 38, is alleged to have pounced on the woman by forcing his tongue into her mouth as the pair travelled home after the SNP bash at the party’s clubrooms in Edinburgh city centre.

Firefighters have tackled a car fire on the M8 which led to the closure of a section of the motorway.

Two fire engines went to the scene between junctions five and six near Harthill when the alarm was raised at 9.49am on Tuesday.

A group of youths have been filmed clinging to the side of an Edinburgh tram as it travels along a busy city centre street.

The shocking footage was shared on social video platform TikTok by @twelve50tv in a post that reads: 'Spotted these wee guys making full use of the trams Edinburgh city centre, wouldn’t chance trying this'.

A massive dog which attacked a young child at an Edinburgh home is facing being destroyed.

The two-year-old dog - named Boss - launched the attack after the child had attempted to take food from its mouth at the home in the Craigour area of the city.

An Edinburgh restaurant boss who knocked over a young boy while suffering from a diabetic episode has been banned from the road for 15 years.

Wednesday

A man's body was recovered after the emergency services were called to Dean Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muirhouse youth charity feel 'sickened' after vandal set fire to their minibus.

The mini bus was parked at Craigroyston High School, where the charity is based, when it was set alight at around 5pm on Saturday – in broad daylight.

A man accused of murdering his two-year-old son gave a “harrowing” interview to a consultant psychiatrist, a jury has been told.

A drunk driver who was caught almost six times the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road for two years.

Sandra Forrest, 57, provided the “huge reading” after members of the public spotted her vehicle weaving across a country road in July last year and raised the alarm about her erratic driving.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was seriously injured on a ScotRail train – and have released a photo of a man as part of their investigation.

British Transport Police said the man pictured was on board a service travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh when a disturbance broke out last year on July 19.

Thursday

A man was taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and motorcycle on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Police were made aware of the crash, which took place on the A720 westbound near Straiton, shortly after 8.15am on Thursday, April 28.

Police announced they are increasing patrols near the canal after several incidents of a man pushing people into the canal.

Two young men threatened their victim, before stealing his phone, in a robbery in Livingston.

The incident happened in the Peel Path underpass, near Eliburn Mini-Market, Jackson Place, at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Friday

Police have released a new image of missing Edinburgh man Stuart Campbell.

It was taken from CCTV footage at the Co-op store in Colinton on the day he was last sighted, over a month ago.

Police are investigating an assault and robbery in the Clermiston area of the Capital, and have released an image of a man they believe can aid with their enquiries.

The incident happened around 6.40 pm on Saturday, January 1 on Essendean Place.

A man has offered a £3,000 reward after his motorbike was stolen from his home.

Ian Gardiner, 18, was horrified to find that his motorbike had been stolen from his home – again.

A woman has warned anyone who uses the Innocent Railway Tunnel to take care after she says that three men attempted to rob her while cycling.

Cara McKinley was cycling along the Innocent cycle path at around 6am on Friday, as she made her way to work.