Monday

Police held a press conference at Wester Hailes Police Station to renew their appeal to help find missing Edinburgh man Stuart Campbell.

Stuart’s mother read a heart breaking statement saying: “Stuart, if you are watching this, please get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are all worried about you and just want you home safe.

“It’s been nearly four weeks and we just want you home safe and well Stuart."

Tuesday

An ‘extremely dangerous’ serial rapist who attacked his first victim when he was just 12 could be freed after completing only half his prison sentence.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of last week's crime and court stories from the Capital

After his first schoolboy crime, monster David Lambie raped another two victims – the last one while he was out on bail.

A pervert who targeted young girls online while using the name ‘Scottish Willy’ has escaped a prison sentence.

Craig Birrell, 53, contacted social media profiles of who he believed to be two schoolgirls and stripped naked and performed a solo sex act in front of them while using a webcam.

A Canada-wide manhunt is underway for the driver of a sports car who fatally injured an East Lothian expat before fleeing the scene.

Erin Yoxall, 30, died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a white Mercedes AMG GT convertible as she walked along a Toronto street at 3.16am on Thursday last week.

Wednesday

A five-year-old girl has been attacked by a dog in Livingston.

The girl has described the dog as being a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier and police are searching for the owner.

Almost a quarter of women have been a victim of stalking behaviour, according to research.

They found that 23% of women reported being targeted with fixated, obsessive, unwanted, repeated behaviour at some point in their lives, but only 24% of these victims reported the behaviour to police.

MSPs have supported calls from a survivor of rape for easier access to a court transcript of their case, after being told it could cost up to £4,000 to receive the document.

An investigation has been launched after a dog attacked two sheep in a field in Midlothian.

The dog has been described as a grey/white, Husky/Alsatian type dog wearing a collar.

Greyhound racing in Scotland is "beyond reform" as some dogs are drugged with illegal substances such as cocaine, MSPs were told.

Campaigners from Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation (Sage) asked the Scottish Parliament's Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee to call for a complete ban on the sport.

A man accused of murdering his two-year-old son by repeatedly shooting and smothering him has offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Lawyer Iain McSporran QC told judge Lord Beckett that Lukasz Czapla, 41, was willing to admit killing little Julius in November 2020 at a house in Muirhouse, Edinburgh.

Thursday

We took a look at the tragic history of an Edinburgh street.

Gabriel’s Road is a small, picturesque alley and set of stones steps in the Stockbridge area – but the street’s name hints to a dark past and a brutal, tragic crime which took place hundreds of years ago.

Police arrested a driver who tested positive for cannabis in West Lothian.

The driver of the vehicle had cannabis in their possession and tested positive for the Class B drug on a Drug Wipe. They were also found to have no insurance.

Four men have been charged in connection with the death of an East Lothian woman killed in a hit-and-run involving a high speed sports car.

A man, 33, has been arrested in connection with a blaze in East Lothian, which forced several families to evacuate.

An Edinburgh resident has expressed gratitude to neighbours after they prevented her beloved scooter being stolen by a group of youths.

Nicky Summers relies on her beloved scooter to take her all over the Capital, and was devastated when she found it damaged last month after an attempt was made to steal it.

Two car fires in Gifford being treated by police as suspicious as investigation launched.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident is thought to be linked with the theft of a motorcycle in North West Edinburgh earlier on the same day.

A car ploughed into a Tesco Express store on Thursday evening, crashing through the window, and prompting an emergency response.

Friday

A perverted pensioner who has been caught with a horrific stash of child abuse images for the second time has been spared a jail sentence.

Charles Delworth downloaded a haul of 70 videos containing the sexual abuse of children with half of them rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

Women who brought their abuser to court were horrified to find out, after sentencing, that their Victim Impact Statement was not actually provided to the court.

A member of an organised crime gang who helped arrange the murder of a Dutch crime writer outside a sex club has been jailed for at least 25 years.

Christopher Hughes, 33, was with Martin Kok, 49, when he was shot and killed outside the Boccaccio Club in Laren, Holland on December 8 2016.