Monday

Police are continuing to investigate an assault with intent to rob a schoolboy in the Trinity area of Edinburgh.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Sunday, 2 January, 2022 near the junction of South Trinity Road with Ferry Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 13-year-old boy was walking with a friend on South Trinity Road when he was subjected to an attack.

Watches and jewellery, which were of “significant sentimental value” to the owners, were taken during a break-in in West Lothian.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair, Livingston CID, said: “The householders had been away for the weekend and came back to find that their home had been broken into. "

A man has been arrested for being under the influence of cocaine while driving in West Lothian.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of all crime and breaking news stories from last week in the Capital and the Lothians

Livingston Road Police officers arrested the man, after he tested positive on a roadside Drugwipe test for cocaine in the Uphall area.

Tuesday

We took a look at the Not Proven verdict in Scotland.

Unlike the rest of the UK, Scotland has a three verdict system – here is how a drunken fight changed the legal system forever.

A woman targeted along with her child by a ‘monster’ Edinburgh rapist says she is disappointed at the time he will serve behind bars.

A company director who was caught with hundreds of horrific child abuse images including two-year-olds being sexually abused has escaped a jail sentence.

A man from Northern Ireland has been handed a 90-hour community payback order and 15-year ban on owning or keeping animals following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Three Border collie pups had to be put to sleep by a vet because of the suffering inflicted on them by Stephen McCrea.

More than 60 per cent of violent and sexual criminals avoided a jail sentence last year – the highest level in a decade, new Scottish Government figures have shown.

A motorcycle driver has been arrested and charged with seven offences, following a collision in Edinburgh.

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital, and a teenager arrested, after crash involving a number of vehicles at a busy junction in Edinburgh.

Wednesday

An appeal has been launched after a spate of vandalism in East Lothian.

Police were called to an East Lothian town after receiving reports of a man attempted to lure a young girl into his van.

Police received the report on Saturday from a concerned mother whose daughter returned home and explained how a man in a van approached her.

An alleged attempted theft of a motorbike in the Morningside area of the Capital was foiled by a vigilant neighbour.

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in a West Lothian village.

The girl was walking along the footpath between Middleton Avenue and Loaninghill Road in Uphall when a man approached her.

Thursday

A 21-year-old man has been charged by police, after a member of the public reported seeing an off-road bike being driven illegally in a village in Midlothian.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity have urged pet owners to be “vigilant”, after a dog was poisoned in a park in Edinburgh.

Trespass and vandalism on the railways increased from last year as British Transport Police encourage parents to talk to their children.

A serial sex offender jailed for attacking 11 children during a 21-year campaign of terror was given a life sentence after another young victim came forward.

Emergency services called to more than 250 fires across the Capital last summer as fire commander brands figures 'unacceptable'

Trains were delayed and roads closed after a lorry crashed onto train tracks near an East Lothian village on Thursday afternoon.

A large emergency presence was called to the scene of the incident, which occurred near the A199, Wallyford, around 1.30pm.

Pictures from the scene show a lorry on its side in the middle of the train tracks near the village station.

Friday

Officers investigating a lorry crash which left a truck lying across The East Coast Main line have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police have launched an appeal after two men were injured after a disturbance in Midlothian.

Police were called to the incident outside a hotel in High Street, Penicuik last Saturday, which resulted in two men, aged 22 and 30 being injured.

Man who embezzled over £150,000 from Edinburgh woman after she died found guilty

Gordon Couch was found guilty at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court of embezzlement after a three-week long trial.

A man who preyed on vulnerable boys more than two decades ago has been warned by a judge that he faces a prison sentence of "a substantial length".