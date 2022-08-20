Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday

Edinburgh commuters faced delays after ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash at Dalmahoy Junction.

The cause of the crash, between Hatton Bridge and Addiston Main, is not yet known.

Man threatened by masked teen on motorbike calls for crackdown on 'dangerous' driving by youths.

The fed-up local who asked to remain anonymous said he fears for his safety after he was threatened by a youngster on an unmarked bike wearing a balaclava as he took photos of him.

Two bikers and a car driver allegedly involved in a "race" are to stand trial charged with killing another motorist.

Fiona Reid, 38, from Seafield in West Lothian, died in hospital from injuries she sustainted following a collision on the A7066 road at about 4:30pm on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of the week's crime and court stories from the Capital and the Lothians

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the Capital after an incident involving a motorbike.

Police in Edinburgh were on routine patrol in Drylaw when they spotted a motorcycle with a driver and two passengers engaging in anti-social behaviour.

A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a serious assault in an East Lothian town.

Police are investigating the incident which happened in the Stoneybank Terrace area of Musselburgh around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Tuesday

A serial sex offender who preyed on children has been jailed for 13 years.

Stewart Polson, 69, targeted youngsters for repeated indecent assaults for more than a decade at addresses in Edinburgh for his own gratification before going on to commit further sex crimes.

Police arrested a woman, 49, after she was caught driving while more than eight times over the alcohol limit.

Police issue advice after a number of high value frauds carried out in the Capital targeting elderly victims.

Officers have confirmed that ‘cold callers’ by individuals pretending to be from various banks have been scamming elderly people in Edinburgh.

An East Lothian workman had a nasty shock at the weekend when his van was found dumped in the local harbour.

The white van with a yellow light on the roof was spotted half-submerged around 6am on Saturday morning in the West Harbour at Cockenzie in East Lothian.

A motorist tried to murder a pedestrian by driving over him and allowing his vehicle to drag his stricken victim around a car park, a court heard.

Lee Scales,28, drove a Red Ford Fiesta at Spencer Brodie outside the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, on April 14 2022.

Blackburn woman ordered to pay policeman compensation after biting attack.

A Scots waitress who left a police constable bloodied following a savage biting attack has been ordered to pay the officer compensation.

Wednesday

An Edinburgh man who sexually assaulted a woman as she slept on his sofa has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A man has died in hospital, and another has been arrested, after emergency services respond to an incident on Princes Street.

Officers in the Capital have confirmed that a man found seriously injured on Princes Street has died in hospital.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which occurred around 8.15 pm on Saturday.

A 75-year-old man reported missing from his Capital home has been murdered, Police Scotland believe.

A massive search is underway for the body of OAP Peter Coshan, who was last seen in the Seafield Road area of the city shortly before midnight on Thursday, August 11.

Thursday

East Lothian man, 46, taken to hospital after car crashed through bridge into River Tyne in East Linton.

Station Road in East Linton is currently closed, after a car crashed into the River Tyne on Wednesday night, putting one man in hospital.

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a former teacher at one of Scotland’s leading private schools.

Paul Black,63, and Paul McNaughton,27, made no plea to a charge that they murdered Peter Coshan, in Edinburgh, in August 11 2022.

Friday

Heart of Midlothian: Why do people spit on the iconic spot in Edinburgh? What does it have to do with the Old Tolbooth?

The Heart of Midlothian can be found next to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile.

Tradition dictates that pedestrians spit on the mosaic, but this wasn’t always to bring luck, but to show disdain.

An 82-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon, after he was hit by a car in East Lothian.

Police in West Lothian investigating following 'unexplained' death of newborn baby in Blackburn.

The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to an address in Beechwood Road, Blackburn, on Monday, August 15.

A man who committed a series of rapes and sexual assaults across Edinburgh has been jailed.