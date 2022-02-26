Here is a weekly round up of crime, court and breaking news stories in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Monday

Emergency services were called to Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday morning after receiving reports of the sudden death of a woman.

They were called to the scene around 9.30 am.

Edinburgh crime: Here is a round up of this week's breaking news and crime stories from the Capital and the Lothians

Edinburgh was named as second highest for crimes of violence and sexual crime in the country.

The area with the highest crime rate is Dundee where there were 688 crimes reported per 10,000.

Tuesday

A man was charged in connection with woman's death at Stenhouse Gardens North.

The woman was named as forty-five-year-old Dawn Trusler.

A pervert pensioner who was caught with thousands of disgusting child abuse images was jailed.

Campbell, 70, was said to have possessed more than 1000 images rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

A police warning was issued after farming communities are being hit hard with quad bike theft.

Areas of Scotland, including the Lothians, Scottish Borders and Aberdeenshire are being hit consistently.

Sheku Bayoh inquiry heard that police officers want immunity over their evidence.

Police officers could refuse to answer questions about the death of Sheku Bayoh if their answers could incriminate them, an inquiry has heard.

Local businesses from Capital's city centre complained to council and police on rise in anti social behaviour and crime in area.

Local businesses on the Royal Mile have addressed a council committee complaining about the rise of anti social behaviour, drugs, violence and vandalism.

David Goodwillie private prosecution lawyer hoped to restore victim's faith in justice system.

The lawyer bidding to mount a private prosecution for rape against footballer David Goodwillie and a former teammate has told how he is hoping to restore his client’s faith in the criminal justice process.

Hibs player Ryan Porteous was allegedly caught on camera with group who stole memorial wreath from Midlothian garden.

Hibs have said they will remind Ryan Porteous of ‘his responsibilities’, after the player was supposedly spotted in a group of men that stole a memorial wreath from a garden in Midlothian.

Wednesday

A Fife woman claimed she was scammed out of bag worth over £1,000 by two men from Edinburgh.

She says that the men used a ‘fake banking app’ to scam her bag off her.

Fire at home in Livingston being treated as deliberate as manhunt launched.

The first suspect is described as white, medium build and height.

Hibs player Ryan Porteous allegedly 'threw tumbler' which hit woman during night-out in Dalkeith.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

'Despicable and horrible' conman scammed West Lothian OAP over home improvement work.

A callous workman who conned a 77-year-old woman out of cash after promising to carry out work on her home has been jailed.

Man appears in court accused of murdering Edinburgh woman Dawn Trusler.

Joseph Cummings made a private appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he faced charges of murder, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Thursday

CCTV image released of man police believe may have seen or heard something relating to a serious incident in the Capital.

The serious incident the police are investigating occurred in the early hours of the morning the next day at Newmills Road.

A 13-year-old was charged after running away from police who spotted an off road motorbike in Leith.

Officers confirm that he was charged with numerous offences and the bike was seized.

Man who says he was targeted by 'fake banking app' scammers claims they stole his passport when scam to get Rolex failed.

A Midlothian man has spoken about being targeted by ‘fake banking app’ scammers – and how they stole his passport when he refused to give them his watch.

A brave shopkeeper in Dalry fought off a masked knifeman and refuses to hand over earnings.

The shop worker was forced to grab a metal pole as the 17-year-old attacker repeatedly attempted to stab him during the terrifying robbery bid at the shop last year.

Friday

A large police presence was spotted in West Barns on Friday.

Officers confirmed that the incident was part of a pre-planned operation and have provided assurances that there is no wider risk to the public.

There were tributes and shock as the city is coming to term with the death of Dawn Trusler.

Tributes have been paid to a “one of a kind” woman whose body was discovered at an Edinburgh property this week.

Four young people 'returned home and charged in the presence of their parents' after vandalism on Broxburn.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland explained: “Alcohol appears to be a factor and we are concerned for the safety of our young people, particularly with the current inclement weather.

