15 of the best things to do in Edinburgh with kids

Edinburgh has no shortage of attractions to keep kids entertained

From free days out to unusual activities, there are plenty of family-friendly things to do in the city, writes Gillian McDonald.

Dynamic Earth

Dynamic Earth is an interactive, hands-on experience which allows kids of all ages to learn about planet Earth and the natural world.

Witness the Big Bang, experience volcanoes and earthquakes, touch an iceberg and explore the ocean floor - all within a futuristic dome at the foot of Arthur’s Seat.

Visit: Holyrood Road, EH8 8AS - dynamicearth.co.uk

READ MORE: The best small restaurants in Edinburgh

Doodles

Get crafty with your little ones at Doodles, a ceramic workshop where you can design your own creations.

Choose from a variety of ceramic items (including mugs, plates, vases, teapots and egg cups), and create an original design with paint, stencils and stamps.

Visit: 29 Marchmont Crescent, EH9 1HQ - doodlesscotland.co.uk

Murrayfield Ice Rink

Get your skates on and head to Murrayfield Ice Rink for family-friendly ice skating sessions.

General skating sessions are open every day, with a family-specific session held on Saturdays - and Skating School lessons are also available for kids who want to become pros.

Visit: Riversdale Crescent, EH12 5XN - murrayfieldicerinkltd.co.uk

Dalkeith Country Park

Head just outside of the city to Dalkeith Country Park for a day out that can be as energetic or relaxing as you like.

There are beautiful woodland trails for walking, cycling and wildlife spotting, activities like archery, bushcraft, fishing and zorbing, an adventure playground, and the Restoration Yard cafe and shop where you can stop for lunch.

Visit: The King’s Gate, Dalkeith, EH22 1ST - dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk

Old Town Treasure Trail

Explore the city at your own pace with the Old Town Treasure trail - a 1.75 mile route full of clues and riddles guiding you towards buried treasure.

The tour is self-guided (Treasure Trail maps can be printed at home or ordered online) and takes in sights like the Royal Mile, Scottish Parliament and Holyrood House.

Visit: Market Street, EH1 1BL - treasuretrails.co.uk/what-to-do/lothian/edinburgh

Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo is always a favourite attraction with children and adults alike.

As well as being able to explore the park and see many different types of animals, kids can also get hands-on with special keeper experiences, giving them the chance to meet, feed and look after the animals.

Visit: 134 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6TS - edinburghzoo.org.uk

The Royal Commonwealth Pool

The Royal Commonwealth Pool offers a variety of family-friendly sessions where children can enjoy swimming in Edinburgh’s largest public pool.

From 11 February, the Royal Commonwealth Pool will be launching AquaDash.

Dubbed an ‘inflatable playground on water’, the course is full of obstacles for the whole family to conquer.

Visit: Dalkeith Road, EH16 5BB - edinburghleisure.co.uk/venues/royal-commonwealth-pool

READ MORE: Where to eat, drink and shop in Stockbridge

Museum of Childhood

At the Museum of Childhood, kids can discover what it was like to be a child in times gone by.

The museum is packed full of toys, games, clothes, books, dolls, school work and other childhood memorabilia, dating as far back as the 1740s.

Parents may even recognise some toys from their own childhood, with more recent items dating from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Visit: 42 High Street, EH1 1TB - edinburghmuseums.org.uk/venue/museum-childhood

S Luca’s Ice Cream

With their first shop opening back in 1908, S Luca’s ice cream parlour has been a favourite of Edinburgh kids for generations.

Enjoy an ice cream sundae in the cafe or a cone to take away, with flavours ranging from classics like vanilla and strawberry to the more unusual Irn Bru sorbet.

Visit: 16 Morningside Road, EH10 4DB - s-luca.co.uk

Gorgie City Farm

Edinburgh’s only urban farm, Gorgie City Farm, gives families the chance to experience rural life without leaving the city.

The farm is free to visit (though donations are welcome) and is home to animals like chickens, ducks, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle, as well as herb and vegetable gardens, greenhouses, wildlife areas, a playpark and a cafe.

Visit: 51 Gorgie Road, EH11 2LA - gorgiecityfarm.org.uk

Scottish Storytelling Centre

Arts venue, the Scottish Storytelling Centre, focuses on showcasing Scotland’s culture through theatre, music, exhibitions, workshops and events.

There are plenty of family-friendly events on offer throughout the year, ranging from puppet shows to ceilidhs and participation plays.

Visit: 43-45 High Street, EH1 1SR - tracscotland.org/scottish-storytelling-centre

Clip ‘n Climb

Edinburgh International Climbing Arena is home to the world’s largest indoor climbing wall, as well as the fun climbing challenge course, Clip ‘n Climb.

Suitable for complete beginners, the safe Clip ‘n Climb auto-belay system makes climbing easy for both kids (aged four and above) and adults.

Visit: South Platt Hill, Ratho, EH28 8AA - edinburghleisure.co.uk/clipnclimb

Time Twisters

Soft play centre, Time Twisters, is themed around Ancient Egypt, with a range of activities, obstacles and state of the art play facilities.

Suitable for children up to 12 years, Time Twisters offers parties as well as more casual sessions, plus there’s a cafe for the adults to relax in while the kids play.

Visit: 2B Bankhead Drive, EH11 4EJ - timetwisters.co.uk

Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World

Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World is the longest-survivng butterfly house in the world, giving visitors the chance to experience an exotic environment full of beautiful butterflies.

There also a variety of creepy crawlies and reptiles to get up close and personal with - brave visitors can even hold tarantulas and snakes during a handling session.

Visit: Melville Nursery, Lasswade, EH18 1AZ - edinburghbutterflyworld.com

Gravity Trampoline Park

For a fun and active day out, head to the Gravity Trampoline Park, where the entire floor of the arena is made up of trampolines.

Bounce your way around the course during a variety of sessions, including the Parent & Toddler themed groups (suitable for children aged 18 months to five years), or the Open Jump sessions, aimed at kids and adults of all ages.

Visit: Fountain Park, Dundee Street, EH11 1AF - gravity-uk.com/fountain-park-edinburgh