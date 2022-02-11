Edinburgh crime round-up: The main stories in the Capital this week

MONDAY:

Police officers announced they were appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed in Livingston.

A 40-year-old was approached by two men who assaulted him, before making off with a two figure sum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Here are this week's top crime stories from the Capital

The victim suffered neck injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0423 of February 7.

In Whitburn, West Lothian, a man was violently attacked by intruders.

Two men forced their way into a property on Dixon Terrace, and attacked a 42-year-old man.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0884 of 4 February.

Again in West Lothian, police are investigating several complaints of ‘illegal and dangerous’ use of quad bikes and off-road motorbikes.

Inquiries are underway in Whitburn, around around Black Moss Nature Walk in Armadale and parts of Livingston.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The local community will know who these irresponsible drivers are and we are asking the public to notify the police anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers (Scotland) on 0800 555 111 or call 101.”

TUESDAY:

A hit and run in Danderhall left a pedestrian in hospital, after a driver in a flatbed truck fled the scene.

Police are asking witnesses, and those with dash cam footage to come forward, adding: “Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1337 of 7 February, 2022."

An appeal was also launched after a crash between a school bus and a Mercedes near Dalkeith.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 57-year-old male driver of the bus and the children, who were passengers at the time, were all uninjured.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2150 of 7 February.

Over 70 cars stopped and one driver charged with careless driving in South Queensferry as police cut down on antisocial use of vehicles.

Complains from both residents and businesses in the Hawes Promenade area of the town prompted the actions, which saw local officers along with Road Policing targeting the area.

In Bathgate, a 15 year old suffered facial injuries after being robbed and assaulted by masked teenagers.

The 15-year old was approached by three masked teenagers who assaulted him before stealing his mobile phone.

The victim had to be taken to hospital, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2886 of 7 February, 2022.

In East Lothian, three men were arrested after a man sustained serious facial injuries during an assault in Cockenzie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Three men, aged 51, 36, and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Also in East Lothian, a teenager was arrested after reportedly being spotted by officers riding up and down the road and pavement in Tranent.

The youth will be reported for numerous offences relating to both the incident in Tranent as well as previous reports from Prestonpans.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, a Dalkeith woman who spat at police officers and shouted “Ha Ha Covid” at them was placed on an 18 month supervision order and told she must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She will also have to attend sessions with the FAST and SHINE programmes to address her behavioural issues.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault right in the city centre.

A 39-year-old man was walking past the Balmoral Hotel in Princes Street when he was approached by a man who had been with a group of people waiting at the taxi rank.

An altercation took place between the two men, resulting in the 39-year old sustaining an injury to his face and required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe from Gayfield CID commented: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 354 of 6 February, 2022.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where you can give your information anonymously.”

Police were on the look out for a Nissan Note car in Edinburgh, after it was used to flee the scene of a housebreaking.

The registration of the car is GF60 XZH, though the registration plate may have been changed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Nissan Note to contact them.

On Silverknowes Road, a digger was deliberately set on fire as emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

The police believe the incident was wilful fire - raising and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0305 of 8th February 2022.

The bikes helped provide freedom and enjoyment to son, Peter, who lives with cerebral palsy.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help replace the bikes.

THURSDAY

A police update on missing Portobello woman Alice Byrne was released on Thursday, saying that they believed Alice 'entered the water alone' the morning she went missing.

They are continuing efforts to trace her, and are supporting her family at this time.

A West Lothian home was broken into, and a BMW stolen from their drive.

Police believe the car drove into Edinburgh, and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3407 of Wednesday, February 9.

Police were called to ongoing incident on Montgomery street after reports of a disturbance on Thursday afternoon.

Officers received a call at around 1.35 pm.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.