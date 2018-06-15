Brave Edinburgh teenager to lead Kiltwalk

Just four months ago Joanna Lamb underwent major cancer surgery not knowing if she would be able to walk again.

But now the inspirational teenager, who has a rare form of bone cancer, will lead this year’s Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk where thousands take to the streets of Edinburgh to raise funds for walkers’ chosen charities.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, that only affects around 20 people each year in Scotland, during her sixth year.

The Craigmount High School pupil, who suffered a leg amputation due to her illness in February, met with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, Willie Rennie and Richard Leonard, today who invited her to lead each of the three Kiltwalks on September 16.

Joanna, who is among the nominees for an Evening News Local Hero Award, said: “It is a real honour to have been asked to lead the Kiltwalks in Edinburgh.

“The Kiltwalk is a great occasion and I feel privileged to be getting the chance to take part in September. Since I was diagnosed with cancer I’ve been doing everything that I can to fundraise for charities that can help people in similar situations. When it comes to the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk it is simple – if I can do it, then you can do it. Get involved.”

Joanna, who has been accepted to read history and Scottish history at the University of Edinburgh, has already raised more than £16,000 for cancer charities on her “Joanna’s Journey” funding page.

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust before undergoing chemotherapy and even found time to sit and pass four of her five higher exams.

Joanna will be raising money for Its Good 2 Give at the Kiltwalk. More than 10,000 walkers have already raised £1.6 million and a 40 per cent top-up from philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter takes that figures to £2.6m.

There are three different Edinburgh Kiltwalk routes on September 16; the five mile Wee Wander, the Big Stroll at 15.5 miles and the 26 mile Mighty Stride.

Chairman of the Scottish Board of Royal Bank of Scotland Malcolm Buchanan, who is taking part in the Mighty Stride, said: “Joanna is a truly inspirational and brave person and we are delighted that she has chosen to take part in the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk as she continues her fundraising adventure.

“The Kiltwalk is an amazing experience and brings so many people together while giving people the chance to fundraise and give something back to the communities in which they live.”

CEO of the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, Paul Cooney, said: “Let’s join Joanna and the many thousands of Scots and walk around the capital and join the party at the end-site at BT Murrayfield to raise much-needed funds for the cause that means most to them.”