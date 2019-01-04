Lucky Penicuik couple ‘blown away’ by £30,000 Postcode Lottery win

One lucky couple from Penicuik have started the new year with a bang after they landed a bumper cash prize.

Joiner Brian McPhillips, 70, has won £30,000 after his postcode, EH26 8QE, was drawn as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Brian was joined by his wife Christine, who is a retired teacher, when he was presented with the prize. He said, “When we got a call to ask us to be in for a visit we kept our expectations low – I honestly would have been happy with a tenner so I’m blown away with £30,000.

“We have a grandchild due any minute now so it’s come at a perfect time for us to help out a bit. We’ve got two children and two grandchildren already so it’s great that we’ll be able to treat them. We’ll have a wee celebration with all the family.”

Christine added, “I’ve been wanting to get the kitchen done so I can’t wait to do that now too.”

The prize was drawn as part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Christmas campaign in which one postcode was drawn every day of its December draws and those who play in it won £30,000 each.

Edinburgh and Falkirk postcodes both landed the prize in December.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador and This Morning presenter Matt Johnson surprised Brian and Christine with their cheque. He said, “I’m absolutely delighted for Brian and Christine. It has come at such an exciting time for them with a new grandchild on the way. I hope they have a wonderful time celebrating with their family.”

With a minimum of 32% from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £371 million for over 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have been supported by players, including Rosslyn Bowling Club, which was awarded £2,000 last year to expand its services for young people.

