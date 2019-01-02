Bus users left frustrated at Lothian Buses app failure

AN issue with the Lothian Buses live bus tracker app is causing a headache for bus users and commuters in and around Edinburgh.

The official Lothian Buses app is suffering from a post-Hogmanay hangover it seems, with many bus services failing to appear on the live tracker.

Numerous bus users contacted Lothian Buses on Wednesday morning to report the fault.

Some took to social media to raise the issue and vent their frustrations.

On Twitter, @sylvia_luisa wrote: “So are the 26s running? They’re not showing at all on the trackers or the Lothian Bus & Tram app.”

In response, Twitter user @p0ab2 speculated that the error was exclusive to services operating out of the bus firm’s Marine Garage.

They said: “The tracker doesn’t appear to be working for any services that operate out of the Marine Garage. E.G. 4, 5, 19, 26 and 42. Suspect others like the 21 and 49 are also affected.”

The local transport firm say they are working on the issue and hope to have the app back to normal as soon as possible.

