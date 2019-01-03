Gary Mackay: Creativity is the key for new Hearts striker

People are saying Hearts need a striker. We have one coming in – David Vanecek – but we need the creativity to make chances for that striker.

Whether it’s somebody in situ just now or a new lad who comes in, hopefully we will get goals during the second half of the season.

You can’t always expect to keep clean sheets. Even though that’s a big part of what Hearts want, you can’t always expect it against better opposition. So it’s important we are creating chances to score and we have done that in the last two games.

The expectation was to beat Hamilton at home on Boxing Day, which we had to do given the way things had been in the weeks beforehand. Easter Road was a bonus. Not losing there would have been good but to actually go and win the game with a quality goal was terrific. We talk about getting goals and Olly Lee is more than capable of that around the penalty box.

With the composure he has, I think he should be looking to get beyond the striker at times if he can. If he could get even more advanced further up the pitch, he could become even more of a goal threat than he is already. That would ensure even more excitement among the fans in the second half of the season.

The two results against Hamilton and Hibs were massively important. We needed them to rebuild confidence, albeit you would have to note it was against two poor teams on the days concerned. Hamilton are expected to struggle but I thought Hibs were poor on Saturday.

The six points Hearts got were huge because of what had just gone before. We couldn’t afford any slip-ups and there weren’t any. The players can now enjoy their break knowing that the first half of the season, overall, has been decent.

There is no doubt we have a physically strong and experienced first-team squad with everyone available. That squad will always be resolute and determined and I think we showed that in abundance against Hibs. So many balls came into the box and were headed clear. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone fit and playing once again.

• I was so sad to hear of Freddie Glidden’s passing at the age of 91. As a league title winner and captain of the Scottish Cup-winning team of 1956, he was, from a Hearts perspective, a legend.