Hibs confirm departure of Greek right-back Charalampos Mavrias

Hibs have announced that Greek internationalist Charalampos Mavrias is to leave the Easter Road club.

The right-back was signed on a short-term contract in October to provide cover at a time when club captain David Gray was sidelined through injury.

The 24-year-old made two first team appearances - against St Mirren and Hamilton - before suffering a hamstring injury.

Hibs revealed that Mavrias was given the option to stay until the end of the season, but were sympathetic to his desire to seek regular first-team football rather than the support role he was likely to play if he remained with the Capital club.