How the Hearts players rated against Kilmarnock

Here are marks out of ten for each Hearts player who took to the field in the 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

Colin Doyle: Dealt with everything that came his way without being overly tested. A reassuring presence. 7

Conor Shaughnessy: Steady display at the heart of the defence. Played his part in seeing out victory. 7

John Souttar: Seemed to stroll through the match, never looking overly flustered. A strong display. 8

Christophe Berra: Fouled Power for Killie penalty. Distribution let him down at times but generally defended soundly. 7

Michael Smith: Early effort ruled out after Naismith drifted offside. Kept Jordan Jones fairly quiet. Subbed late on. 7

Oliver Bozanic: A tireless shift from the Australian in midfield. Constantly in the thick of it. 8

Arnaud Djoum: Threatened with a couple of first-half efforts from distance, then set up Clare goal. Along with Bozanic, competed well against Power and Dicker. 7

Jake Mulraney: Ran on to Clare’s free-kick and picked out Naismith with a fine cutback for second goal. Decent shift at left-wing-back before being replaced by Mitchell midway through second half. 6

Callumn Morrison: Worked hard for the team and was involved in the opening goal but that aside was unable to get into the game. Subbed at half-time. 5

Sean Clare: Lively display from the Englishman. Hearts’ most creative player, scored a fine opener and involved in the winner. 8

Steven Naismith: Struggled to get into the game early on. Clinical finish to win the game. Tireless shift after the break as Killie chased an equaliser. Riled home support with his antics. 7

Subs:

Olly Lee: On at half-time and put in a good shift to help protect the lead. Strong surging run almost led to a third goal. 6

Demetri Mitchell: replaced Mulraney in the second half, defended well and almost hooked home a third goal late on. 6

Clevid Dikamona: On for Smith at right-wing-back for last five minutes. 4