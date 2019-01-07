Jimmy Dunne sends message to Hearts fans after loan spell from Burnley ends

Jimmy Dunne has penned a message to Hearts supporters after his exit from the club was confirmed on Monday.

Burnley defender Dunne became a fans’ favourite during his loan spell at Tynecastle, chalking up 14 appearances as he deputised admirably for injured captain Christophe Berra.

Despite efforts to renew his loan until the end of the season, Dunne is not returning to Hearts and is likely to join another English club for the second half of the season.

On his spell at Hearts, Dunne wrote: “I can’t thank this club enough. I felt at home here! The passion and support shown from the fans at this club is unbelievable! Keep going for the rest of the season Jambos.”

Hearts are expected to sign Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy on loan to replace Dunne.