FK Teplice striker David Vanecek agrees terms with Hearts

David Vanecek has agreed terms to join Hearts from the Czech club FK Teplice, the Evening News can reveal.

The forward will move to Tynecastle Park once negotiations are finalised between both clubs.

Hearts and Vanecek want an immediate transfer but Teplice hold the striker’s registration until December 31 and could force him to wait until January. If so, he would sign a pre-contract agreement to move to Scotland.

Vanecek, 27, is entitled to speak to other clubs having entered the final six months of his Teplice contract on July 1. He quickly agreed terms with Hearts but must now hope permit his quick release.

Hearts and Sigma Olomouc both submitted five-figure offers for the 6ft 4in striker. However, he has made clear his desire to continue his career in Edinburgh.

If Teplice agree to accept Hearts’ transfer bid, Vanecek would become the 12th summer signing at Tynecastle with Steven Naismith’s return from Norwich City due to be confirmed this week.

If not, he would be forced to see out the final six months of his contract in the Czech Republic and then move to Scotland during the winter break.