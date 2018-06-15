Video: Brand new Edinburgh restaurant raided by bungling thieves

HAPLESS housebreakers smashed their way into a brand new restaurant - just hours after its grand opening.

Footage captured on CCTV cameras at Kaspas in Gorgie Road shows three bungling masked raiders struggle with the safe for ten minutes before giving up.

Kaspas restaurant on Gorgie Road. Picture: Contributed.

The dessert-only eaterie - first of its kind in Scotland - only opened to much fanfare earlier on Thursday.

“We’d had a really good day and a great response from people,” said Lisa Woods, 36, co-owner of the Kaspa’s franchise with her husband. “Then this happens - it’s crazy.”

It took the couple 18 months to open the franchise after first coming across a Kaspa’s during a visit to London.

“Our kids were all over it and wanted to go all the time so when we came up the road we decided Scotland needs one of these,” said mother-of-three Mrs Woods.

The thieves were caught entering on CCTV. Picture: Contributed.

They eventually spotted what appeared ideal premises on Gorgie Road and spent three months and £400,000 fixing it up.

A VIP opening on Wednesday for friends, family and staff was followed by a bumper day on Thursday - only for the gang to strike later.

“We had an alarm notification on Thursday night and my husband went down the next morning to find we’d been broken into,” said Mrs Woods.

“They’d kicked in the back door and used tools to get in and then you can see them running around on CCTV.

“One of them finds the safe and shouts to the other two but luckily it’s a good safe and they can’t move it.”

The three eventually gave up and fled with around a £100 float from the till. “Luckily they didn’t trash the place,” said Mrs Woods. “They were just interested in money.”

Now the couple are planning to beef up security with a steel door to prevent any repeat attempt.

“We’ve heard since that others further down the street have had similar so hopefully this acts as a warning,” said Mrs Woods.

A delayed opening to repair damage on their second day of business on Friday did little to dissuade the hoards looking to sample the Capital’s latest sweet-toothed dining experience.

“We couldn’t open till 2pm but people have been queuing since 1pm - it’s so busy,” said Mrs Woods.

“I did feel sorry for the joiner though. He’d only just put the door in and he had to come back and fix it.”

The first Kaspa’s was opened in London six years ago, with 60 branches south of the border.

Police are now investigating and have a positive lead in their bid to track down the three raiders.

The gang’s getaway car is thought to have been caught on camera as they sped away.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are looking to trace the occupants of a red Ford Fiesta following a report that a business premises on Gorgie Road was broken into just after 2am on Friday 15th June.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0851 of 15th June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.