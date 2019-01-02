Hearts to face Lokeren during Spain training camp

Hearts will play the Belgian club SC Lokeren in a friendly next week during their training camp in Spain.

The match will take place on Friday, January 11, kicking off at 3pm at the Campoamor Golf Resort near Alicante. It is likely to be new signing David Vanecek's first outing in maroon.

Hearts players are to enjoy five days of warm weather training at their resort near Murcia and will have some light match action against Trond Sollied's side.

Lokeren are currently bottom of the Belgian First Division A and are also in Spain during their league's winter shutdown.

Hearts will use the trip to regroup and refresh their squad before returning home for a Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Livingston on Sunday, January 20.

The Edinburgh club also travelled to Spain last January for a training camp near Valencia.