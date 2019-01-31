Jamie Brandon, Malaury Martin, Harry Cochrane - what can we expect from Hearts on deadline day?

Tonight’s transfer deadline won’t cause too much consternation at Tynecastle Park. Hearts have done most of their business and will only venture into the market again if an exceptional late deal becomes available.

Czech striker David Vanecek completed his pre-contract move from FK Teplice at the start of the month, while Irish centre-back Conor Shaughnessy arrived on loan from Leeds United.

Hearts have done most of their business and are not expecting a busy deadline day. Picture: SNS Group

With 18 players brought in last summer, the Hearts manager Craig Levein already has an expansive squad at his disposal.

He will only add to it if he can sign someone who offers immediate improvement, and those are thin on the ground at any time in January let alone the final day of the window.

He also has Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring and Craig Wighton due to return from injury next month to add extra reinforcement.

There may be a couple of players heading for the exit door on loan. French midfielder Malaury Martin returned a few weeks ago when his season-long loan at Dunfermline was cut short.

He remains out of favour and looking for a new club but is contracted to Tynecastle until summer 2020.

Hearts received loan enquiries for teenage midfielder Harry Cochrane this month, but he remains involved with the first-team squad and was an unused substitute for the last two matches.

Having recently returned from ten months out with a serious knee injury, young full-back Jamie Brandon may welcome the chance of a temporary move until the summer to play regularly.

Andy Irving spent the first half of the season loaned to Falkirk, Ryan Edwards was at St Mirren and Aidan Keena with Dunfermline.

They are now back at Hearts but, having played for two clubs already this season, cannot play for a third as per FIFA rules.