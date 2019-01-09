New Hearts striker David Vanecek wants to be Scotland’s top goalscorer

David Vanecek today outlined his ambitions with Hearts, describing himself as a “warrior” who wants to win silverware and become Scotland’s top goalscorer.

The Czech striker is aiming high after completing a pre-contract move to Tynecastle Park. He is eager to put his physical style to test in the Ladbrokes Premiership and believes he will be a success.

Vanecek’s contract at FK Teplice expired on December 31 and he is now in Spain at the Edinburgh club’s winter training base. He is expected to make a competitive debut against Livingston in the Scottish Cup fourth round a week on Sunday.

However, the 27-year-old set out his hopes and aims as he explained to the Hearts support what they can expect over the weeks and months ahead.

“I want to score the most goals in the Scottish league, and help Hearts win a trophy as well,” he stated.

“I am a warrior, a fighter. I am not a fast striker, my style is more physical, I am more of a target man.

“That’s why I wanted to come here. Ever since I was a boy my dream has been to play in British football. Now it’s happened I am very happy. I think my style will be very successful here.”

Vanecek could play some part on Friday as Hearts – who have been joined in Spain by club owner Ann Budge – play a friendly against the Belgian club Lokeren.