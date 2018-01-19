New platform for Trainspotting star

SUSAN Vidler is perhaps still best remembered as Allison, Sickboy’s junkie girlfriend and mother of the ill-fated baby in Trainspotting, but at The Lyceum right now, she can be found in a very different role.

Vidler stars in The Lover, a sensual adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Marguerite Duras, which details her seductive and exotic love affair with a 27-year-old wealthy Chinese heir in French colonial Vietnam in 1929.

In a unique collaboration between The Lyceum, Stellar Quines, and Scottish Dance Theatre, this production fuses dance and the French and English languages in a performance by actors and dancers.

Vidler explains, “It’s a particular way of working that demands courage from all involved.

“We have a story, four dancers, myself, two artistic directors and our creative stage manager. It’s very collaborative.

“We improvise physically using the story and text to guide us. We layer text, movement, music, images and hopefully create a rich, unsettling love story as seen through the eyes of the older woman who was the young girl, and who’s story it is.”

It’s a very different experience to working on the film that changed her life, she recalls, “Trainspotting was an amazing film to be involved with and very exciting.

“For a few years after the film I was offered parts to play numerous herion addict roles. I had to be really careful to not get typecast. I guess I was asked to play these roles as people liked what I did in the film.

“I’m proud of the film. There is a new generation of young people watching the film and I now have some of my daughter’s friends look at me slightly differently. I don’t know if in awe or disgust.

The Lover, Royal Lyceum, Grindlay Street, until 3 February, 7.30pm (2pm), £14-£32, 0131-248 4848