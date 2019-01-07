Man found dead in Granton Morrisons toilet

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a man whose body was found in a supermarket toilet this afternoon.

Police were called to the Morrisons store in Granton at midday after the grim find.

Post mortem tests will be carried out though the death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following the discovery of a man’s body within a supermarket in the Granton area.

“The body was discovered around 12pm on Monday, January 7.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

