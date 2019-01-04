William Scott: Body found near Leith Docks in search for missing Edinburgh pensioner

A body has been found near Leith Docks in the search for missing Edinburgh pensioner William Scott.

Mr Scott, 90, was reported missing from his home in the Chesser area of the city on the 11 December.

A police cordon was put up earlier today. Pic: Submitted

A statement released by police this afternoon said: “Police in Edinburgh, carrying out inquiries to trace the missing man William Scott have today, Friday 4th January, recovered a body.

“The discovery was made by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks. Whilst there has been no formal identification at this stage, William’s family have been informed. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Police would like to thank the public and media for the overwhelming support that has been shown for this investigation and William’s family.”

A police cordon had been erected close to the bridge but this was taken down a short time ago.

Known to friends and family as Billy or Scotty, the pensioner, who had links to Leith and regularly visited the area, had been spotted on CCTV that day at the Foot of the Walk pub and the Kirkgate.

He was later spotted on CCTV outside the Finn and Bear pub at Leith Shore at around 4pm.

It is then thought Mr Scott, who had mild dementia, spent some time at the nearby King’s Wark pub till around 8pm.

The location of the body is close to the King’s Wark pub where he was believed to have last been seen.

