Emergency services were today called to reports of a sudden death in Granton.

About five police cars, an ambulance and a paramedic's car were called to the scene at Waterfront Avenue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called around 1.15pm on Friday 4th January to a report of a sudden death in the Waterfront Avenue area in Granton.

"The death is believed to be non-suspicious."